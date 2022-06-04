The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,563.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,708.49. The stock has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

