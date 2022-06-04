The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.72.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.50. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

