The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $234.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

