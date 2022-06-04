The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $119.58 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

