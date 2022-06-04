The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

