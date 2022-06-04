The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLCO. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

