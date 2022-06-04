The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €280.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
FRA:ALV opened at €195.18 ($209.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.22. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
