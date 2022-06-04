The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Target Price to $69.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JBL. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $97,492,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,211 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,965,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

