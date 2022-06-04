The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $901.82.

TSLA opened at $703.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 52-week low of $577.20 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $893.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $942.73.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,163,441. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

