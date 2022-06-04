The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,514,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
