The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,870. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

