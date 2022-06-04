The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.08. 2,956,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $313.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

