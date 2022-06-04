The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of PNTG opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $526.17 million, a PE ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

