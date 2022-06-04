The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $106.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

