The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.81.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

REAL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 5,817,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. RealReal has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,583 shares of company stock valued at $216,870. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

