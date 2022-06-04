The Sandbox (SAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175.29 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $175.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,564,878 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

