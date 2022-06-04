The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHYF opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $818.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

