The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 968.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.80.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

