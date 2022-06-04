The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $21.03 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.53 million to $95.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.09 million, with estimates ranging from $110.04 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valens stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,591. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

