Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0612 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 10% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $324.61 million and $18.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00081793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00259081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032134 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.