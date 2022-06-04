ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Ian Friedman Sells 15,503 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. ThredUp’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in ThredUp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in ThredUp by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in ThredUp by 710.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

