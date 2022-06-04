Tigress Financial Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $240.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Tigress Financial from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on monday.com to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.14.

MNDY stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.52. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -25.63.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

