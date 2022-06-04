Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to announce $183.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.04 million and the lowest is $181.80 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $201.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $759.68 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 2,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

