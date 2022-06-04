Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

