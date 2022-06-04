Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $29.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. 447,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

