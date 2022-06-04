Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.33

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.33 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74), with a volume of 297,127 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.33. The firm has a market cap of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)
