TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 144463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$6.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

