Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.91-$28.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.23 billion-$20.23 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $112.89 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

