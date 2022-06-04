Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Raised to 234.00

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 234.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
TMRAY opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.
About Tomra Systems ASA (Get Rating)
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
