Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Raised to 234.00

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 234.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

TMRAY opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Tomra Systems ASA (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.