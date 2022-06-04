Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Raised to 234.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 234.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TMRAY opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Tomra Systems ASA (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.