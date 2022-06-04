Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $1.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.