Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Toro updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $86.34 on Friday. Toro has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Toro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

