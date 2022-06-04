Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.15 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.12). Approximately 45,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 364,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

TXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.52.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.