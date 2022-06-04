Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NYSE:TT opened at $138.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

