Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $16,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after buying an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.