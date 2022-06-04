Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 3.3%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.34). Approximately 2,243,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 518,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.14).

The stock has a market cap of £766.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 528.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

