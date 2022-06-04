Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 497,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

