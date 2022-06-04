TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $32,685.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $32,340.95.

On Wednesday, May 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35.

On Wednesday, April 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $40,869.20.

On Wednesday, April 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $39,952.05.

On Wednesday, March 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.