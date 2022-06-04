Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will announce $398.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.71 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,829 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,615 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

