Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.85.

TFC stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

