Truist Financial Trims Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Target Price to $132.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of LSI opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $102.53 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $82,871,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

