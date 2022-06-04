Trumpcoin Trading Down 69.1% This Week (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.