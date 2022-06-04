TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $607.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $127,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

