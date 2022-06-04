TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives $215.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUIFY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.02) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

TUIFY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.20. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,293. TUI has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

