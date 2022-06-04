Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.94) to GBX 78 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 87 ($1.10) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

