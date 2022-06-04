TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,147.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $656,347.56 and approximately $46,147.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,960,124,000 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

