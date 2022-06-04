TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.21 and traded as high as C$3.39. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 493 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$143.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

