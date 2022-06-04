Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $31.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $14,206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.