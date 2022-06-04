U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $484,051 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

