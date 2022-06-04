Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

