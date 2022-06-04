Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $468.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.41. 1,275,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,407. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.47.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

