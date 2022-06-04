Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $468.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.
Shares of ULTA stock traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.41. 1,275,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,407. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.47.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
